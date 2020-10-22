Woman, 53, transported to hospital in serious condition after Chinatown stabbing

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 53-year-old woman who was apparently stabbed at the Chinese Cultural Plaza today.
EMS personnel arrived on scene just after 7 p.m. and administered “life-saving treatment” on the woman with stab wounds in her “upper torso and lower extremity.”
The woman was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
