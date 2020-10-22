COVID-19 survivor on long road to recovery

More than six months after Sarah Bolles contracted the coronavirus on Oahu, she is still feeling the lingering effects on her respiratory system.

The virus left her with 20% permanent scarring on her lungs, severe hair loss and months later, she said it is still a little bit difficult to breath after developing pneumonia and being placed on a ventilator for nearly three weeks during her bout with COVID-19 in late March.

“I was close to death. I remember having a dream that there was a door and I wanted to exit out of the door … but I couldn’t go,” said the Salt Lake resident, 35, who also has asthma. “I think God has a plan for me, that’s why I’m still here. I think it’s God’s way of saying you’re a living testimony. I keep hearing this voice as I pray saying you’re doing the right thing, keep spreading the awareness and helping the community. Even if it hurts.”

Since sharing her story through state Health Department commercials, the COVID-19 survivor has had support, as well as faced backlash from members of the community who don’t believe the virus is real or as bad as described.

“I’ve encountered many people who came to me and said it’s a hoax, this is a way government is going to control us, it’s just like the flu. With those types of people … they’re never going to understand unless they get the virus themselves or a family member experiences it or passes away from it,” she said. “My message to everyone is to take care of everyone else and to think about other people aside from themselves. It’s not anything political. We all just need to work together. Nobody’s invincible. As long as we do what we need to do as far as social distancing, wearing your mask and avoiding large gatherings, we can contain this virus.”

Bolles said she may have contracted the virus in Waikiki, where she does a lot of her grocery shopping. She had to learn how to walk and eat again after a month and a half hospital stay and is about 70% recovered, she said.

“I’m not the same as what I used to be. Sometimes I have to really just slow down,” said Bolles, who will return to work in November in the retail industry.

As Hawaii reopens to visitors and Oahu moves into the second tier of restoring the kamaaina economy, Bolles is urging the public to continue precautions to prevent an anticipated third wave of infections.

And with the upcoming holidays, Bolles is playing it safe.

She has chosen to skip holiday gatherings with her extended family and instead spend it just with her boyfriend and 13-year-old daughter, Amaiyah.

“You know Hawaii, we all like to have parties, we all like to do things — do cookouts and everything like that. That’s what may play a big role in making restrictions go back,” Bolles said. “There’s other ways we all can keep in contact with each other. Especially if we all know ahead of time there is a third wave coming, we all should be prepared to stick with loved ones and our family. I rather be on a lockdown with my daughter and family versus being in the hospital for months on end.”

Fatalities rise

Health officials reported a total of 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including 10 from Big Island nursing homes previously reported by Hawaii County and the Hilo Medical Center. The latest fatalities also include four on Oahu — a man over age 80 who lived in a community care home and three women, also over age 80, all with underlying medical conditions — bringing the official statewide COVID-19 death toll to 203.

Health officials also reported 78 new coronavirus infections for a total of 14,233 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are 2,842 active infections statewide and 11,188 patients now considered recovered, or nearly 79% of those infected. Health officials counted 4,329 tests in the latest tally for a 1.8% statewide positivity rate.

Also Wednesday, Gov. David Ige approved an emergency order moving Oahu to the less-restrictive Tier 2 of Honolulu’s economic reopening plan effective today.