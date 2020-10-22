On the Move: Delacruz, Taylor, Tuttle
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Rosey Tuttle (RA) previously served as a captain in the U.S. Army.
Santisha Taylor (RA) previously taught high school English and worked in higher education leadership.
-
Maria Delacruz (RA) previously served as a chef with Brulee Catering at the Please Touch Museum in Fairmount, Pa.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree