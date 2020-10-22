On the Move: Delacruz, Taylor, Tuttle

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the hiring of three independent agents to its Waikele office:

>> Maria Delacruz (RA) previously served as a chef with Brulee Catering at the Please Touch Museum in Fairmount, Pa.

>> Santisha Taylor (RA) previously taught high school English and worked in higher education leadership. She also currently is an adjunct instructor in the business, writing and education disciplines and is contracted to provide curriculum/assessment design services to various military service branches.

>> Rosey Tuttle (RA) previously served as a captain in the U.S. Army. Tuttle earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.

