On the Move: Delacruz, Taylor, Tuttle

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Rosey Tuttle (RA) previously served as a captain in the U.S. Army.

  • Santisha Taylor (RA) previously taught high school English and worked in higher education leadership.

  • Maria Delacruz (RA) previously served as a chef with Brulee Catering at the Please Touch Museum in Fairmount, Pa.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the hiring of three independent agents to its Waikele office. Read more

