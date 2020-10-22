Big West Conference unveils modified basketball schedules

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii basketball teams will play back-to-back Big West Conference games this coming season. Read more

In a schedule that fits these times, the University of Hawaii basketball teams will play back-to-back Big West Conference games this coming season.

In previous years, Big West basketball teams would play a home-and-home schedule of league games. The conference has expanded to 11 teams, adding Cal State Bakersfield and UC San Diego, to increase the Big West’s regular season to 20 league games per team. To reduce travel during this pandemic, the league announced a new format in which teams will play the same opponents on consecutive days at the same site.

Each school’s men’s and women’s teams will face the same opponents but at opposite sites. That means the Rainbow Warriors will play host to Cal Poly on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 while the Rainbow Wahine will face the Mustangs on those same nights in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The Big West’s Board of Directors ruled all teams will begin the season without fans in attendance. The issue of fan attendance will be evaluated as the season progresses.

The postseason Big West tournaments will be played March 10-13 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The top eight men’s and women’s teams will qualify for their respective tournaments.

Rainbow Warriors

Dec. 27, 28 Cal Poly

Jan. 8, 9 At UC Riverside

Jan. 15, 6 Cal State Bakersfield

Jan. 22, 23 At Cal State Fullerton

Jan. 29, 30 UC Irvine

Feb. 5, 6 At UC San Diego

Feb. 12, 13 UC Santa Barbara

Feb. 19, 20 At Cal State Northridge

Feb. 26, 27 Long Beach State

March 5, 6 At UC Davis

Rainbow Wahine

Dec. 27, 28 At Cal Poly

Jan. 8, 9 UC Riverside

Jan. 15, 6 At Cal State Bakersfield

Jan. 22, 23 Cal State Fullerton

Jan. 29, 30 At UC Irvine

Feb. 5, 6 UC San Diego

Feb. 12, 13 At UC Santa Barbara

Feb. 19, 20 Cal State Northridge

Feb. 26, 27 At Long Beach State

March 5, 6 UC Davis