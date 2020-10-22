Calvin Turner finds fresh start with University of Hawaii football team

University of Hawaii football player Calvin Turner often looks at the little picture to see the big picture.

In his locker, there is a photo of Calvin and Ramona Turner — his parents and inspiration.

They watched each of his games during his career as Jacksonville’s starting quarterback. And when Jacksonville dropped its football program at the end of the 2019 season, they provided support as their son sought another school. Turner signed with UH in December, and joined the Rainbow Warriors in January for the start of the 2020 spring semester.

Turner has multiple roles in the Warriors’ new run-and-gun offense. At 6 feet 1 and 195 pounds, Turner is a slashing runner in a one- or two-back set. He also can flex into the slot as a receiver, edge blocker or jet sweeper. Turner embraces the workload.

“My dad is the one who showed me how to work hard,” Turner said. “I commend him for everything he’s done for me in my life. I see him as my biggest inspiration in life.”

Turner and 10 teammates began their careers at other Division I programs. Quarterback Kamali‘i Akina (Arizona State); receivers Rico Bussey (North Texas), Aaron Cephus (Rice) and Melquise Stovall (California); left guard Michael Eletise (Arizona); linebackers Alema Kapoi (Navy) and Isaiah Tufaga (Oregon State), and kicker/punter Adam Stack (Oregon) initially played in FBS programs. Turner, cornerback Cortez Davis (Chattanooga) and center Eliki Tanuvasa (Eastern Illinois) transferred from FCS schools.

Although Turner was a prolific option quarterback, he faced uncertainty when Jacksonville opted to discontinue its football program. “Literally in December, I didn’t know if I was going to play football again,” Turner recalled.

Ian Shields, who was Jacksonville’s head coach, contacted UH head coach Nick Rolovich. The Warriors then offered to sign Turner as a slotback. Turner, who wanted to be viewed as an athlete rather than a quarterback, committed to UH.

Rolovich resigned in January to become Washington State’s head coach. Two months later, the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Warriors’ spring practice and in-person training.

“I just think that everything that’s been thrown my way, I just react (on) the positive side and just go, try to push through it,” Turner said.

When limited training opened during the summer, Turner apparently impressed new head coach Todd Graham and his staff.

Then when training camp was scheduled to open, the Mountain West, of which UH is a football-only member, decided to postpone the season. Camp opened when the Mountain West decided to play an abbreviated schedule.

“It’s been very crazy,” Turner said. “We’ve been off, on, off, on. It’s so back and forth.”

During training leading to this Saturday’s opener at Fresno State, the locker room has been closed and the Warriors have adhered to health and safety measures. Turner has unabashedly cherished every drill.

“Hawaii’s last game was in December, I haven’t played football since November,” Turner said. “And we didn’t have a spring ball. Just being able to strap on the pads and being out there to practice, you don’t realize how much you miss practice until you can’t practice (any) more. It definitely made everyone find their real love for football.”

