Honolulu police seize 20 gambling machines in Kalihi

Honolulu police seized 20 gambling machines and cash during a raid at an illegal game room in Kalihi Thursday night.

Officers of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Narcotics/Vice Division executed a search warrant at the game room on Auiki Street during the late-night hours.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man at the site shortly after midnight today on suspicion of promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices.

Officers also issued 27 citations to people in the game room for violating the mayor’s emergency order for gatherings.

Honolulu is currently under Tier 2 of the phased reopening strategy that allows a maximum of five people from different households for indoor and outdoor social gatherings.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Division’s 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.