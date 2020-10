Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The city appears to be going to the mat over citations of U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and his aide for violating the pandemic closure of Kualoa Regional Park. Their arraignment is set for Nov. 2, and there could even be a jury trial, said attorney Michael Green.

They were cited because they were taking pictures rather than swimming, which would have been OK. Worst case, he could pay a $100 fine. Still, Adams had been here to help with COVID-19 surge testing, which makes it all seem a bit harsh.