Editorial: Clear, consistent tourist outreach needed in Hawaii

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Kirk Caldwell hands out masks on Waikiki Beach on Monday.

    Mayor Kirk Caldwell hands out masks on Waikiki Beach on Monday.

For Hawaii’s tourism industry, it has been a rough week of reopened trans-Pacific travel. Opportunities now must be taken to smooth out bumps in the welcome-back effort statewide, starting with the “Kuleana Campaign,” initiated through a Hawaii Tourism Authority and Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau joint effort. Read more

