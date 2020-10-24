comscore London demonstrators use Trump, cows and pigs as props to protest U.K. and U.S. trade pact | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
London demonstrators use Trump, cows and pigs as props to protest U.K. and U.S. trade pact

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Demonstrators in London wearing pig masks hold a banner against the tread deal between the UK and the US, in Parliament Square, as part of a day of action against the U.S. trade deal, ten days before the presidential election.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A mask of President Donald Trump is seen in Parliament Square, as part of a day of action against the U.S. trade deal, ten days before the presidential election.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A man imitates the injection of hormones into a man in a cow costume, in Parliament Square, as part of a day of action against the U.S. trade deal, ten days before the presidential election.

LONDON >> Demonstrators dressed as chickens, a cow and President Donald Trump gathered today in London to protest a proposed U.S.-U.K. trade deal that activists say will lower food safety standards.

Some 50 people assembled near the Houses of Parliament to protest the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal, which the U.K. government is counting on to cushion the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union. Demonstrators are worried the agreement will relax rules for food imports from the U.S.

One protester wore an oversized Trump head and carried a giant syringe to highlight concerns that beef treated with hormones could be sold in the U.K. Critics are also worried about the importation of chickens washed in chlorine, a practice they suggest covers up poor animal husbandry practices.

Another demonstrator dressed as a cow named Daisy. Asked whether she was uneasy about the possible lowering of food standards, she nodded and said: “Moo.”

