Land Board renews Kahala Hotel's permit for beachfront parcel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Land Board renews Kahala Hotel’s permit for beachfront parcel

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
    The Board of Land and Natural Resources renewed a revocable permit issued to the Kahala Hotel & Resort for a small beachfront parcel, with further conditions to install more visible declarations that the grassy area is open to the public despite the presence of hotel lounge chairs.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday renewed a revocable permit issued to the Kahala Hotel & Resort for a small beachfront parcel, with further conditions to install more visible declarations that the grassy area is open to the public despite the presence of hotel lounge chairs. Read more

