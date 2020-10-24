Land Board renews Kahala Hotel’s permit for beachfront parcel
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lounge and beach chairs were seen Friday at Kahala Beach. A public-access sign was visible Friday as beachgoers walked on the grass at the beach.
The Board of Land and Natural Resources renewed a revocable permit issued to the Kahala Hotel & Resort for a small beachfront parcel, with further conditions to install more visible declarations that the grassy area is open to the public despite the presence of hotel lounge chairs.