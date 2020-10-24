Out-of-towners will have to pay more to visit Hanauma Bay
- By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:12 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell this week signed a bill passed earlier this month by the Honolulu City Council increasing the fees.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree