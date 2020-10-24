comscore Out-of-towners will have to pay more to visit Hanauma Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Out-of-towners will have to pay more to visit Hanauma Bay

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell this week signed a bill passed earlier this month by the Honolulu City Council increasing the fees.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell this week signed a bill passed earlier this month by the Honolulu City Council increasing the fees.

Nonresidents 13 and older will need to pay $12 to enter the lower preserve (beyond the scenic lookout), up from the existing $7.50. That’s a 60% increase, but it’s the first increase since 1996. Read more

Previous Story
To reclaim ancestral land, all Native Hawaiians need is a $300,000 mortgage and to wait in line for decades
Next Story
How we found low-income Hawaiians were left behind by the homesteading program

Scroll Up