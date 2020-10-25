Light winds and rainy weather expected this week

UPDATE: 5:05 p.m.

The flood advisory for Oahu this afternoon has been canceled.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for the state calls for southeast winds around the Big Island and variable winds around the smaller islands through Monday.

Forecasters say that rainy weather may start as early as Monday night and continue through the week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu until 5:15 p.m. today.

Just after 2:15 p.m., radar indicated heavy rainfall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over parts of the island.

Locations affected by this advisory include, but are not limited to: Honolulu, Mililani, Wheeler, Wahiawa, Waikele, Pearl City, Kunia, Waipahu, Schofield Barracks, Aiea, Halawa, Waiahole, Waikane, Salt Lake, Iroquois Point, Moanalua, Makakilo, Kahaluu and Kapolei.

The NWS warns residents in affected areas to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff can also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.