Hawaii art shows, galleries adapt to offer in-person, virtual presentations

While Hawaii art galleries were shuttered for months because of pandemic restrictions, local artists were still working diligently in their studios producing new pieces.

But the fall art season will be quite different this year: Some of the major shows will be open to the public, although with a different format; others will be completely online presentations.

A perennial favorite since 1967 is the annual Hawai‘i Craftsmen Statewide Exhibition, which will have both in-person and virtual offerings. Juror Susan Sayre Batton, the Oshman executive director at the San Jose Museum of Art, selected 110 artworks from 75 Hawaii artists, representing the very best art and fine crafts from across six islands to display in an all-new art venue — the Downtown Art Center exhibition hall.

“I know that art is more important now than ever, and applaud the talented artists participating this year,” said Batton. “Art can speak truth to power, and there is no better time like the present to hear your voices.”

Oahu resident Hannah Shun’s sterling silver piece, “Songs of Joy,” is an excellent example of the quality of work in the show. She says, “It expresses the jubilation my family experienced while hiking the Aiea Loop trail. We listened to the odd creaking of branches bending and rubbing against each other in the wind. We listened to birds chirping and singing to each other in those branches. Those sounds were like songs of joy to me.”

Hawai‘i Craftsmen Statewide Exhibition 2020

>> When: Oct. 24-Nov. 14; 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays

>> Where: Downtown Art Center, second-floor exhibition hall, Chinatown Gateway Plaza, corner of Nuuanu Avenue and Hotel Street

>> Info: hawaiicraftsmen.org

>> Contact: Christopher Edwards, christopheredwards@ hawaiicraftsmen.org, 585-1965

Views of the pandemic

Although the pandemic restricted a lot of activity, it also spawned much creativity. In that vein, The ARTS at Marks Garage and Charisma Industries will present “New Normal: Contemporary Photography from a Pandemic in the Pacific,” featuring new images taken in 2020 by local photographers observing the COVID-19 crisis in Hawaii. Even amateurs are invited to participate in this curated show to present snapshots-in-time of our strange new normal. The deadline to enter is Nov. 3. For more info or to submit photos, visit artsatmarks.com/newnormal.

Tracy Chan, communications manager at ARTS at Marks, explained the rationale for this show. “Year 2020 really has been a global dumpster fire. It’s been painful and traumatic, and our reality has been turned upside down. But as photographers, we have had a unique opportunity this year to document life during COVID here in the middle of the Pacific, allowing us to share with the viewer what we’ve seen and experienced during the pandemic, an unexpected ‘new normal’ that none of us have ever encountered before.”

“New Normal: Contemporary Photography from a Pandemic in the Pacific”

>> When: Nov. 17-Dec. 30; noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays

>> Where: The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave.

>> Info: artsatmarks.com

>> Contact: Tracy Chan, media@ artsatmarks.com, 347-9947

Mini works of art

Back for its 16th year as the most popular miniature show in Honolulu, Cedar Street Galleries’ “Matchbox Plus XVI” will not disappoint those who are looking to acquire or just admire these miniature works of art. Whether 2D or 3D pieces, there will be an abundance of them, created by some of the best artists in Hawaii.

“As in past years, we expect to have at least 300 or more mini works of art from more than 100 artists, with a number of them showing for the first time,” said Cedar Street Galleries owner ­Michael Schnack.

“Matchbox Plus XVI”

>> When: Nov. 20-Jan. 10; 12:30-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

>> Where: Cedar Street Galleries, 817 Cedar St.

>> Info: cedarstreetgalleries.com

>> Contact: 589-1580 or info@cedarstreetgalleries.com