Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Se-jun faces relationship obstacles on 'That's the Way It Is' By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:17 a.m. This week's synopses "That's the Way It Is" Episode 41 6:40 p.m. today Jong-chul and Sook-kyung meet to plan the future for Jong-chul and his wife. Se-jun faces unexpected obstacles in his relationship with Na-young. Episode 42 7:45 p.m. today Feeling sorry for Se-jun, Hae-gyung gives him money to work it out with Na-young. Tae-hee is moved by Na-young's desperateness. "Teacher Oh Soon-nam" Episodes 53-54 7:45 p.m. Monday Soon-nam pressures Bok-hee to tell the truth about the accident. Yu-min tries to use Soon-nam to persuade Doo-mul. Doo-mul refuses to believe Yu-min. Soon-nam comes across Joon-young's diary and finds out what Yu-min and Se-hee did to her. Se-jong confronts Se-hee, asking if she is Won Se-young. Hwa-ran informs Se-hee that Soon-nam has a man. Doo-mul sympathizes with Soon-nam when she's deep in sorrow. Episodes 55-56 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Se-hee is shocked to hear Doo-mul's conditions at Hwang Ryong's meeting. Soon-nam threatens Se-hee that she will expose Se-hee's identity to Se-jong. Bok-hee sees Soon-nam's childhood photo at Sun-ju's place. "Alice" Episode 13 7:45 p.m. Wednesday The past is flipped upside down. Tae-yi meets high schooler Jin-gyeom but he's like a different person. Will the real Jin-gyeom be able to prevent his mother's death this time around? Episode 14 7:45 p.m. Thursday The prophecy is playing out and death is fast approaching. Jin-gyeom is tormented, thinking another version of him could be the culprit. Tae-yi tries to stop the tragedy recorded in the final page from repeating itself. "Do You Like Brahms?" Episode 11 7:45 p.m. Friday When Seong-jae finds out about Song-ah and Joon-young, he ends up saying some harsh things to her. Meanwhile, Joon-young and Song-ah bond closer together as they visit his childhood neighborhood. Episode 12 7:45 p.m. Saturday Joon-young walks Song-ah home, receives an unexpected gift and has a brief encounter with her family. Meanwhile, Jung-kyung has a run-in with Hyun-ho after giving Ji-won a private lesson in a music facility. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.