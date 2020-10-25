K-Drama: Se-jun faces relationship obstacles on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 41

6:40 p.m. today

Jong-chul and Sook-kyung meet to plan the future for Jong-chul and his wife. Se-jun faces unexpected obstacles in his relationship with Na-young.

Episode 42

7:45 p.m. today

Feeling sorry for Se-jun, Hae-gyung gives him money to work it out with Na-young. Tae-hee is moved by Na-young’s ­desperateness.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 53-54

7:45 p.m. Monday

Soon-nam pressures Bok-hee to tell the truth about the accident. Yu-min tries to use Soon-nam to persuade Doo-mul. Doo-mul refuses to believe Yu-min. Soon-nam comes across Joon-young’s diary and finds out what Yu-min and Se-hee did to her. Se-jong confronts Se-hee, asking if she is Won Se-young. Hwa-ran informs Se-hee that Soon-nam has a man. Doo-mul sympathizes with Soon-nam when she’s deep in sorrow.

Episodes 55-56

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Se-hee is shocked to hear Doo-mul’s conditions at Hwang Ryong’s meeting. Soon-nam threatens Se-hee that she will expose Se-hee’s identity to Se-jong. Bok-hee sees Soon-nam’s childhood photo at Sun-ju’s place.

“Alice”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

The past is flipped upside down. Tae-yi meets high schooler Jin-gyeom but he’s like a different person. Will the real Jin-gyeom be able to prevent his mother’s death this time around?

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Thursday

The prophecy is playing out and death is fast approaching. Jin-gyeom is tormented, thinking another version of him could be the culprit. Tae-yi tries to stop the tragedy recorded in the final page from repeating itself.

“Do You Like Brahms?”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Friday

When Seong-jae finds out about Song-ah and Joon-young, he ends up saying some harsh things to her. Meanwhile, Joon-young and Song-ah bond closer together as they visit his childhood neighborhood.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Joon-young walks Song-ah home, receives an unexpected gift and has a brief encounter with her family. Meanwhile, Jung-kyung has a run-in with Hyun-ho after giving Ji-won a private lesson in a music facility.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.