Honolulu rail delays could affect Oahu Community Correctional Center site redevelopment
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:21 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lawmakers and community leaders have long dreamed of redeveloping the 16-acre OCCC site into any number of possibilities and combinations, including a mix of open space, retail and housing.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree