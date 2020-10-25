comscore Skywatch: Isle-based astronomer earns Nobel accolades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Skywatch: Isle-based astronomer earns Nobel accolades

  By Chad Kalepa Baybayan and Emily Peavy Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
On the morning of Oct. 8, Hawaii’s astronomy community woke to some exciting news: UCLA astronomer Andrea Ghez, who has conducted research with the W.M. Keck Observatories for over 25 years, had just been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics. Read more

