Vital statistics: Oct. 16 — Oct. 22, 2020

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health's Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 16-22

>> Chantel Tiana Adams and Toni Cheyanne Dunn
>> Thomas Tautalaso'o Alaiafune and Dallas Aloha Malioleavatuliaupupu Kelekolio
>> Roxanne Manuel Aranda and Clarence Cabacungan Bareng
>> Michael Scott Baran and Gladys Nicole Duenez
>> Jessamy Hope Doman and Peter Reid Coutros
>> Alyse Renee Fullum and Andrew Leigh Kiyuna
>> Nicholas Tyler Hansen and Keerstin Ann Wydicks
>> Andrew James Jensen and Jacqueline Marie Slovak
>> Stephanie Keala Meacham and Devin Karl Kealii Mohala Worsham
>> Benjamin Julian Miguel III and Elisha Ku'ulei Vasconcellos
>> Vicki Anne O'Neill-Ropos and Thomas Alan Carroll
>> William Martin Pedro and Tiomai Margaret Poloa
>> Xena Hokulani Purdy-Bustamante and Isaiah Keoni Kadomoto
>> Kevin Michael Rasey and Nicole Angela Grieve
>> Aziel Faith Rodgers and Matthew James Yabs
>> Tony Rong and Kemp-Kyt Soria Burgonio
>> Ariel Ka'iulani Sasahara Ah-Mow and Logan Kaulana Neves
>> Mark Andrew Spring and Jenny Lai Foong
>> Antoine Rashad Tucker and Kimoli Leilani-Marie Thomas
>> Lyndsay Louise Veerkamp and Anthony Cody Espinoza Jr.
>> Luke Lytle Young and Janet-Marie Velez Nazario

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 16-22

>> Makai Kahoa Arthur
>> Jaxon Theodore Burns
>> Dawsyn Kikuji Burton Togami
>> Kameron Ku'ulakai Canaday
>> Noah He Pomaikai Ia Mai Ke Akua Cavaco
>> Hutchinson Kealohi Chevrier
>> Colton Ken Apikai Chong
>> Dylan Grace Coffey
>> Brycelle Mei Limaco Corpuz
>> Amelia McKinley Davis
>> Kamalei Ka'eo Storm Ryder Delima
>> Liam Nobu Green-Wakayama
>> Vivienne Greta Hahn
>> Serenity Blake Hair
>> Cody He
>> William Nakoa Heileman
>> Elianei Narieana Napuakieleonalani Musica Hert
>> Cyrus Akamu Kaaihue
>> Cassius Robinson Kana'iokekainui Rodrigues Kahele
>> Geneallen Caleb Earl-Keali'i Kaupu
>> Andrew Lee Killila
>> Jordin Makanalei Masanda
>> Hazel Ululani Chiaki Minami
>> Aisea Manaokalani Mousser
>> Atticus Oliver Mulloy
>> Kaikea Lion Mitsuo Nakahashi
>> Taika Kikahamau Nakama
>> Gabriel Kaililaukoa Pabillano
>> Evan Michael DeCosta Pascual
>> Kalena Keoua Keawekeaouli Peneku
>> Bastian Malakai Lee Purvis
>> Waiola Kipolaalohakapuailiahi Naruto Rabago-Ulep
>> Aria-Skye HemakanahiwahiwaakeAkua Raquel
>> Finnegan James Scrivener
>> Zane Akio Silverman
>> Jayson Jonathan Wayne Kuuipoaloha Kekaimalie Smith
>> Lily Anna Teseo
>> Hazelyn Kanoe Leihua Tilton-Mitchell
>> Thaddeus TeJun Kasen Tima
>> Rafael Agustin Vargas
>> Isaac Amari Watkins
>> Kendall Mililani Webb
>> Sophie Kaoruko Yamada
>> Nalu James Young