comscore Television and radio — Oct. 25, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio — Oct. 25, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed or replay. All games subject to blackout.
TV
TODAY  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Portugal Grand Prix 3:05 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
NASCAR Truck: SpeedyCash.com 400 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
NHRA: Houston 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 8:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
NASCAR Cup: Automotive 500 9:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, World Series
Game 5: Dodgers vs. Rays 2:08 p.m. KHON 3 3
FOOTBALL: NFL
Steelers at Titans 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Buccaneers at Raiders 10:05 a.m. KHON 3 3
49ers at Patriots 10:25 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Seahawks at Cardinals 2:20 p.m. KHNL 8 8
FOOTBALL: College
Hawaii at Fresno State 6:30 a.m.*** SPCSP 12 89
GOLF
European: Italian Open 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Drive On Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Zozo Championship 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
MOTORCYCLES
MotoAmerica Superbike, part 1 8 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix*** 10:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
MotoAmerica Superbike, part 2 noon FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER
English: Everton at Southampton 4 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Villarreal at Cadiz CF 5 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Newcastle Utd. at Wolverhampton 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
Turkish: Trabzonspor at Fenerbahce*** 7 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
College women: Notre Dame at Louisville 7:30 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
College women: Florida at South Carolina 8 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
CAF Cup: Final, Berkane at Pyramids 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
MLS: LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 4
College women: Arkansas at Ole Miss 10 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
College women: Georgia at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Spanish: Huesca at Real Sociedad*** 11 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
French: AS Monaco at Olympique Lyonnais*** 1 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Copa do Brazil: Fortaleza at Sao Paulo 1:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Mexican: Atletico San Luis at Santos Laguna 3:06 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
ATP: St. Petersburg, Cologne 3:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Louisville at Pittsburgh 9:30 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Virginia Tech at Duke 11:30 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA

 

MONDAY

  
  TIME TV SPEC HT
FOOTBALL: NFL
Bears at Rams 2:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
East Lake Cup 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Turkish: Denizlispor at Besiktas 7 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: West Brom at Brighton & Hove 7:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Celta de Vigo at Levante 10 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
Center Court 2 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
NFL: Panthers at Saints 7 a.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
NFL: Steelers at Titans 7 a.m. 1500-AM
NFL: Buccaneers at Raiders 10:05 a.m. 830-AM
NFL: Chiefs at Broncos 10:25 a.m. or JIP 1420-AM/92.7-FM
NFL: 49ers at Patriots 10:25 a.m. or JIP 1500-AM
MLB: WS, Gm. 5-Dodgers vs. Rays 2:08 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM, 990-AM
NFL: Seahawks at Cardinals 2:20 p.m. 990-AM, 1500-AM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
NFL: Bears at Rams 2:15 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM

 

