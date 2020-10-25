Television and radio — Oct. 25, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***delayed or replay. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula 1: Portugal Grand Prix
|3:05 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|NASCAR Truck: SpeedyCash.com 400
|6 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|NHRA: Houston
|8 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
|8:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|NASCAR Cup: Automotive 500
|9:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB Playoffs, World Series
|Game 5: Dodgers vs. Rays
|2:08 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Steelers at Titans
|7 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Buccaneers at Raiders
|10:05 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|49ers at Patriots
|10:25 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Seahawks at Cardinals
|2:20 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|FOOTBALL: College
|Hawaii at Fresno State
|6:30 a.m.***
|SPCSP
|12
|89
|GOLF
|European: Italian Open
|1 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: Drive On Championship
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Zozo Championship
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|MOTORCYCLES
|MotoAmerica Superbike, part 1
|8 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix***
|10:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|MotoAmerica Superbike, part 2
|noon
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER
|English: Everton at Southampton
|4 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Villarreal at Cadiz CF
|5 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Newcastle Utd. at Wolverhampton
|6:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|Turkish: Trabzonspor at Fenerbahce***
|7 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|College women: Notre Dame at Louisville
|7:30 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|College women: Florida at South Carolina
|8 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|CAF Cup: Final, Berkane at Pyramids
|9 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|MLS: LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC
|9:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|College women: Arkansas at Ole Miss
|10 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|College women: Georgia at Vanderbilt
|11 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Spanish: Huesca at Real Sociedad***
|11 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|French: AS Monaco at Olympique Lyonnais***
|1 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Copa do Brazil: Fortaleza at Sao Paulo
|1:30 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Mexican: Atletico San Luis at Santos Laguna
|3:06 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|ATP: St. Petersburg, Cologne
|3:30 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Louisville at Pittsburgh
|9:30 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Virginia Tech at Duke
|11:30 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|
MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Bears at Rams
|2:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|East Lake Cup
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Turkish: Denizlispor at Besiktas
|7 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: West Brom at Brighton & Hove
|7:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Celta de Vigo at Levante
|10 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|Center Court
|2 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Panthers at Saints
|7 a.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|NFL: Steelers at Titans
|7 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NFL: Buccaneers at Raiders
|10:05 a.m.
|830-AM
|NFL: Chiefs at Broncos
|10:25 a.m. or JIP
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|NFL: 49ers at Patriots
|10:25 a.m. or JIP
|1500-AM
|MLB: WS, Gm. 5-Dodgers vs. Rays
|2:08 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM, 990-AM
|NFL: Seahawks at Cardinals
|2:20 p.m.
|990-AM, 1500-AM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Bears at Rams
|2:15 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.