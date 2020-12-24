20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will not arrive in Hawaii by year’s end due to production delay

More than 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine expected this month will not arrive in Hawaii by year’s end.

Health officials announced today that 24% of the 81,825 doses that were supposed to reach the islands by Dec. 31 will be delayed due to production.

The state is now anticipating a total of 61,450 doses.

“It is important to note Operation Warp Speed has not canceled orders, but 24% of shipments to Hawaii are delayed,” the Health Department said in a news release.

So far, more than 9,000 shots have been administered to health care workers and first responders statewide. Long-term care residents and staff are scheduled to start being inoculated on Monday, as health officials prepare to distribute the vaccine to independent doctors and medical practice staff who are considered high-risk.

The state is expecting a total of 22,600 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines early next week. Hawaii has already received a combined 33,450 vaccines from the drug manufacturers, in addition to 5,400 doses delivered to CVS & Walgreens.