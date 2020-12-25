Kauai woman dies and man critically injured in Koloa crash

A 49-year-old Hanamaulu woman died Thursday afternoon and a 71-year-old Kauai man received life-threatening injuries after a pickup truck crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting the car they were in.

Kauai police said that a 31-year-old Lawai man was driving a 2011 Toyota Truck at about 4 p.m. Thursday heading west on Kaumualii Highway in an area known as Knudsen Gap.

The pickup truck veered onto the westbound shoulder, crossed back onto the westbound lane, then onto the eastbound lane of the highway where it struck an oncoming 2018 Nissan sedan driven by a 19-year-old Hanamaulu man and his three passengers.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene along with four ambulance units.

The 49-year-old woman was seated in the rear of the Nissan. Her name has not yet been released, police said today. Her death marks Kauai’s seventh traffic fatality of the year.

The 71-year-old man was also a backseat passenger of the car. He was medevaced to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu for further treatment.

The front passenger of the Nissan, a Hanamaulu woman, 19, was admitted to Wilcox Memorial Center with serious injuries. The Nissan driver was also taken to Wilcox where he was treated and released.

The truck driver sustained serious injuries and was admitted at Wilcox.

The highway was closed in both directions for four hours as the police Traffic Safety Section investigated the collision.

A toxicology report is pending to determine if the truck driver was impaired and whether it was a factor in the collision.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Officer Isaiah Sarsona at 241-1618.