Maui motorcyclist, 63, killed in wrong-way crash on Haleakala Highway

A Pukalani motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a motor vehicle collision after heading in the wrong way along Haleakala Highway Route 37, according to Maui police.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as 63-year-old Greg Hanks, who was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining fatal injuries from the crash. Hanks was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the collision occurred on Haleakala Highway just 1,030 feet northwest of Haliimaile Road in Pukalani. Hanks was traveling southeast toward Kula on a 2006 Harley Davidson and heading in the wrong direction. He entered the concrete median dividing Haleakala Highway and collided with a 2020 Toyota Camry traveling northwest in the Kahului direction of the highway.

The Wailuku woman, 30, who was operating the Toyota, did not sustain any injuries following the crash, police said. She was wearing a seatbelt, but her car’s airbags did not deploy.

Police said alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor in the death of Hanks. Blood tests are pending and a final determination has not yet been made.

Police have not yet determined whether speed and drugs were contributing factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

The County of Maui has recorded nine traffic fatalities this year compared to 23 at the same time last year.