comscore Part-time Las Vegas resident wins $15.5M jackpot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Part-time Las Vegas resident wins $15.5M jackpot

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:00 am

LAS VEGAS >> A part-time Las Vegas resident has won a $15.5 million Megabucks slot machine jackpot.

The winner, identified only as Kevin by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, gambled $40 on Christmas Eve and won the state’s largest slot machine jackpot in eight years.

Kevin splits his time between Las Vegas and Alaska. He had made a Christmas Eve visit to the Boyd Gaming casino.

He said that he plans on using his winnings to support his business and promised to “pay it forward” with the money.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (3)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Maui motorcyclist, 63, killed in wrong-way crash on Haleakala Highway
Next Story
Church services move online and most people stay at home during this pandemic Christmas
Looking Back

Scroll Up