Part-time Las Vegas resident wins $15.5M jackpot

LAS VEGAS >> A part-time Las Vegas resident has won a $15.5 million Megabucks slot machine jackpot.
The winner, identified only as Kevin by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, gambled $40 on Christmas Eve and won the state’s largest slot machine jackpot in eight years.
Kevin splits his time between Las Vegas and Alaska. He had made a Christmas Eve visit to the Boyd Gaming casino.
He said that he plans on using his winnings to support his business and promised to “pay it forward” with the money.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.