Christmas Day 2020: List of what's open and closed today on Oahu
Christmas Day 2020: List of what’s open and closed today on Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 pm

Want to know what’s open and closed today on Christmas Day? Here’s your guide for Oahu.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)

>> Federal offices

>> State offices

>> City, county offices and all satellite city halls

SCHOOLS (CLOSED)

>> Public

>> University of Hawaii

PUBLIC SERVICES (CLOSED)

>> Blood Bank

>> Humane Society

>> Most libraries

>> Open markets

PUBLIC SERVICE (OPEN)

>> Municipal golf courses

FINANCIAL SERVICES (CLOSED)

>> Most banks

>> Most savings and loans

>> Stock brokerages

ATTRACTIONS (CLOSED)

>> Arizona Memorial

>> Bishop Museum

>> Botanical Gardens

>> Children’s Discovery Center

>> Dole Plantation

>> Hawaii’s Plantation Village

>> Hawai’i State Art Museum

>> Honolulu Museum of Art

>> Honolulu Zoo

>> Iolani Palace

>> Lyon Arboretum

>> Misson Houses

>> Paradise Cove

>> Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

>> Polynesian Cultural Center

>> Queen Emma Summer Palace

>> Sea Life Park

>> USS Bowfin

>> USS Missouri

>> Waikiki Aquarium

>> Waimea Valley

OTHER

>> TheBus is operating on a Sunday schedule;

>> On-street parking is free;

>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones;

>> No trash pickup;

>> No mail delivery;

>> City landfills closed.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

