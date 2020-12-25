Christmas Day 2020: List of what’s open and closed today on Oahu

Want to know what’s open and closed today on Christmas Day? Here’s your guide for Oahu.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)
>> Federal offices
>> State offices
>> City, county offices and all satellite city halls
SCHOOLS (CLOSED)
>> Public
>> University of Hawaii
PUBLIC SERVICES (CLOSED)
>> Blood Bank
>> Humane Society
>> Most libraries
>> Open markets
PUBLIC SERVICE (OPEN)
>> Municipal golf courses
FINANCIAL SERVICES (CLOSED)
>> Most banks
>> Most savings and loans
>> Stock brokerages
ATTRACTIONS (CLOSED)
>> Arizona Memorial
>> Bishop Museum
>> Botanical Gardens
>> Children’s Discovery Center
>> Dole Plantation
>> Hawaii’s Plantation Village
>> Hawai’i State Art Museum
>> Honolulu Museum of Art
>> Honolulu Zoo
>> Iolani Palace
>> Lyon Arboretum
>> Misson Houses
>> Paradise Cove
>> Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
>> Polynesian Cultural Center
>> Queen Emma Summer Palace
>> Sea Life Park
>> USS Bowfin
>> USS Missouri
>> Waikiki Aquarium
>> Waimea Valley
OTHER
>> TheBus is operating on a Sunday schedule;
>> On-street parking is free;
>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones;
>> No trash pickup;
>> No mail delivery;
>> City landfills closed.
