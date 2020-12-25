Off the News: Glitches in city’s grocery cards

On the heels of a delay in delivery of $500 debit cards intended to help needy families hit hard by the pandemic purchase groceries and basic necessities, city officials have apologized for confusion related to activating the cards funded with CARES Act money.

With fewer than one-quarter of some 3,700 cards activated on Tuesday night, the Office of Economic Revitalization is likely still untangling glitches. Even if the city pushes back its set deadline, Dec. 27, for spending the money, speed is of the essence. Two activation hotlines — 877-827-7727 and 800-342-7374 — have been set up. Recipients having difficulties with activation are advised to call the city’s COVID-19 hot­line at 768-CITY (2489), for assistance.

Consider regifting instead of returning

Opened your presents and feeling underwhelmed? You’re in good company. Industry watchers say the added online shopping due to COVID-19 means more is coming back, costing retailers $1.1 billion. And shipping companies, already bogged down, expect the return process to be delayed and create tons of landfill waste.

Consider this: Regifting it to someone could do a favor to yourself and to businesses, especially small local shops that are hurting. Plus, you get a start on Christmas shopping for 2021.