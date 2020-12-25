Rearview: Annual awards bestowed for contributions to Hawaii
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
STAR-ADVERTISER / NOVEMBER 2017
Richard Tajiri wanted to bring Christmas trees to Hawaii for 50 years. He died in January, seven years short of his goal. His family plans to continue his tradition and make the 50-year goal for him.
COURTESY COLEEN LOGSDON
Col. Sherwood Dixon trained the men of the 442nd and developed a genuine bond with them during World War II.
PBS HAWAII
Leslie Wilcox created “Long Story Short” and “Hiki No” at PBS Hawaii. Her journalism career goes back over 45 years.
COURTESY JACK CIONE
Pearl Bailey with Jack Cione, who owned 14 nightclubs in Hawaii.
