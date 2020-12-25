comscore Rearview: Annual awards bestowed for contributions to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview: Annual awards bestowed for contributions to Hawaii

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  STAR-ADVERTISER / NOVEMBER 2017 Richard Tajiri wanted to bring Christmas trees to Hawaii for 50 years. He died in January, seven years short of his goal. His family plans to continue his tradition and make the 50-year goal for him.

    Richard Tajiri wanted to bring Christmas trees to Hawaii for 50 years. He died in January, seven years short of his goal. His family plans to continue his tradition and make the 50-year goal for him.

  COURTESY COLEEN LOGSDON Col. Sherwood Dixon trained the men of the 442nd and developed a genuine bond with them during World War II.

    Col. Sherwood Dixon trained the men of the 442nd and developed a genuine bond with them during World War II.

  PBS HAWAII Leslie Wilcox created "Long Story Short" and "Hiki No" at PBS Hawaii. Her journalism career goes back over 45 years.

    Leslie Wilcox created “Long Story Short” and “Hiki No” at PBS Hawaii. Her journalism career goes back over 45 years.

  COURTESY JACK CIONE Pearl Bailey with Jack Cione, who owned 14 nightclubs in Hawaii.

    Pearl Bailey with Jack Cione, who owned 14 nightclubs in Hawaii.

Merry Christmas! Every year at this time, I issue my Rearview Mirror Annual Awards for those who have made a contribution to Hawaii. Some of them made history, some researched it, some preserved it and some shared it. All have added to the richness that is our Hawaii. Here’s Part 1. I’ll conclude Jan. 1. Read more

