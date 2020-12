Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On the night of Dec. 21, thousands of people, including myself, flocked to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (HVNP) to witness Kilauea’s latest eruption. Read more

On the night of Dec. 21, thousands of people, including myself, flocked to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (HVNP) to witness Kilauea’s latest eruption. Traffic congestion was expected. What I didn’t expect was the many hundreds of maskless tourists cramming themselves in shoulder-to- shoulder among masked residents. If this wasn’t a superspreader event, I don’t know what is.

Mainland U.S. visitors to our island seem to forget that despite Pele’s fireworks, we are still in the middle of a pandemic. Hawaii residents have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to keep our case counts and deaths low, and to see something like what I witnessed at HVNP is disheartening. Now that there is active lava once again, The National Park Service has a kuleana to keep our population safe from COVID-19 by having people in the evening monitoring trails and overlooks to enforce the statewide mask mandate.

J. Malia Buck

Volcano, Hawaii island

Police must enforce COVID restrictions

As our COVID numbers surge once again, we urge Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard to revisit her decision to suspend the COVID-19 enforcement unit. Yes, there were unscrupulous officers who abused the system, but throwing the baby out with the bathwater is not the answer. The unit generally was a highly visible reminder to observe the potentially life-saving protocols of social distancing and mask wearing.

We walk Kailua Beach daily and have noticed the flagrant disregard by several large groups of the safety measures since the COVID unit was suspended. Until we get this pandemic under control, we need the police unit back on the job, this time with better supervision to minimize abuses. We also encourage Ballard to thoroughly investigate the reports concerning excessive overtime in her own office.

Anne Marie Duca

Kailua

Raise taxes on those who can afford it

Governments at all levels are hurting financially. The state estimates that it will be short by about $1.4 billion dollars due to the downturn of our economy.

Individuals, companies and unions must be willing to be part of the solution since a collapsed economy affects everyone (“Hawaii public labor unions must realize that a collapsed economy will hurt everyone,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, Dec. 13). Everyone is affected, especially those who are poor, homeless, and without a job and income.

The bell curve has been around forever. Most fall within the middle, a percentage fall into the affluent and the other into the poor category. I fortunately fall in the middle, and am willing to pay more taxes. I believe increasing taxes for people and companies that can pay more would help tremendously. There are enough tax and personnel experts at all government levels who could figure out a fair way for tax increases on a declining scale, i.e., the “Haves” will be taxed more, and the “Have Nots” none.

Yes, I’m all for increasing taxes for the many who can afford to pay more, until better times come back. It’s only just and moral.

Lawrence M.O. Chun

Kailua

Don’t replace Ala Moana bridges

Why are the beautiful pedestrian bridges in Ala Moana Park being replaced (“Project begins to repair canal, replace bridges at Ala Moana park,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 20)?

The bridges are an integral part of the character of the park. Designed in the 1930s by architect Harry Sims Bent, the graceful Art Deco style of the park must be preserved.

The McCoy Pavilion, the Roosevelt Portal Pavilion and Bridal Path Bridge as well as these simple bridges are beloved elements of our “People’s Park.” None of the paths are congested. If the canal needs repair, that work does not necessitate replacing the bridges, particularly by modern soulless wider ones.

Flora Ling

Kakaako

Honolulu Stadium site should be used

Instead of rebuilding Aloha Stadium in its current location, why not consider using the old Honolulu Stadium site? With triple- decker parking or higher, and going up with the 30,000 to 35,000-seat stadium, it would put the stadium closer to the University of Hawaii and relieve the area of its parking problems. It is already on the bus line. It will provide a multi-use venue.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

