On the Scene with Manu Boyd and Horace K. Dudoit III of Ho‘okena
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HULIAU
Cover of Hookena’s “Meant to Be”
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Manu Boyd, left, and Horace Dudoit III of the group Ho‘okena.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree