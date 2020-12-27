comscore On the Scene with Manu Boyd and Horace K. Dudoit III of Ho‘okena | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

On the Scene with Manu Boyd and Horace K. Dudoit III of Ho‘okena

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY HULIAU Cover of Hookena’s “Meant to Be”

    COURTESY HULIAU

    Cover of Hookena’s “Meant to Be”

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Manu Boyd, left, and Horace Dudoit III of the group Ho‘okena.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Manu Boyd, left, and Horace Dudoit III of the group Ho‘okena.

In 1986, Horace K. Dudoit III and Manu Boyd formed Kipona Leo Hawai‘i with William “Ama” Aarona and Chris Kamaka to compete in the Ka Himeni ‘Ana Hawaiian singing competition — and won. Read more

Previous Story
REVIEWS: Local musicians spread Christmas cheer

Scroll Up