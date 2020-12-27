comscore A genuine civic center is slated for Wahiawa after decades of planning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A genuine civic center is slated for Wahiawa after decades of planning

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The state plans to develop a $76 million civic center on 3 acres of land in Wahiawa. Above, the property adjacent to 910 California Avenue was once the site of cottages that housed the Women, Infants and Children program before they were destroyed in March by a fire.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The state Department of Health’s Adult Mental Health Division has said a new facility would allow for a proper nursing station and a conference room for group behavioral health services. Pictured is the current civic center in Wahiawa at 910 California Ave.

A more proper rural state courthouse appears to be in the not-too-distant future for Central Oahu and North Shore communities as part of a $76 million civic center redevelopment project in Wahiawa. Read more

