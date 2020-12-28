Police arrest 35-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder in Waimanalo

Police arrested this morning a 35-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder in Waimanalo.
The man allegedly struck with his vehicle a 32–year-old man just before 9 a.m. today.
The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Waimanalo beach park.
Police were called and made the arrest at 9:48 a.m.
