comscore Television and radio - Dec. 28, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Dec. 28, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:08 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Grizzlies at Nets 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Trail Blazers at Lakers 5 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Trail Blazers at Lakers 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
BASKETBALL: College Men
Maryland at Wisconsin 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Illinois State at Loyola of Chicago 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Michigan State at Minnesota 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Colorado at Arizona 4:30 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
BASKETBALL: College Women
San Francisco at BYU 11 a.m. BYUTV NA/409 68*
Morgan State at Syracuse 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Samford at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
FOOTBALL: NFL
Bills at Patriots 3:15 p.m. KITV 4 4
Bills at Patriots 3:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER
English: Leicester City at Crystal Palace 5 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Turkish: Sivasspor at Besiktas 6 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Aston Villa at Chelsea 7:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Bucks at Heat 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Timberwolves at Clippers 5 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
Pelicans at Suns 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: College Men
Miami at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Purdue at Rutgers 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Texas A&M at LSU 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Wofford at Mercer 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
South Florida at Memphis 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Florida State at Clemson 2 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Teams TBA 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Pittsburgh at Duke 3 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Northwestern at Iowa 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Ole Miss at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Houston at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: College Women
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma*** 4 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
FOOTBALL: College Bowl Games
Cheez-It: Oklahoma State vs. Miami 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Alamo: Texas vs. Colorado 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER
Spanish: Villarreal at Sevilla 6 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion 8 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Eibar at Barcelona 8:15 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Wolverhampton at Manchester Utd. 10 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Real Valladolid at Cadiz 10:30 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NFL: Bills at Patriots 3:15 p.m. 1500-AM
NBA: Trail Blazers at Lakers 5 p.m. 990-AM
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
No live play-by-play broadcasts scheduled

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up