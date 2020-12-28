Television and radio – Dec. 28, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Grizzlies at Nets
|2:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Trail Blazers at Lakers
|5 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Trail Blazers at Lakers
|5 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|BASKETBALL: College Men
|Maryland at Wisconsin
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Illinois State at Loyola of Chicago
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Michigan State at Minnesota
|3 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Colorado at Arizona
|4:30 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|BASKETBALL: College Women
|San Francisco at BYU
|11 a.m.
|BYUTV
|NA/409
|68*
|Morgan State at Syracuse
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Samford at Vanderbilt
|3 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Bills at Patriots
|3:15 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Bills at Patriots
|3:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER
|English: Leicester City at Crystal Palace
|5 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Turkish: Sivasspor at Besiktas
|6 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Aston Villa at Chelsea
|7:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Bucks at Heat
|2:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Timberwolves at Clippers
|5 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|Pelicans at Suns
|5 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: College Men
|Miami at Virginia Tech
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Purdue at Rutgers
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Texas A&M at LSU
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Wofford at Mercer
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|South Florida at Memphis
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Florida State at Clemson
|2 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Teams TBA
|2 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Pittsburgh at Duke
|3 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Northwestern at Iowa
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Ole Miss at Alabama
|4 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Houston at Tulsa
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: College Women
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma***
|4 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|FOOTBALL: College Bowl Games
|Cheez-It: Oklahoma State vs. Miami
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Alamo: Texas vs. Colorado
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER
|Spanish: Villarreal at Sevilla
|6 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion
|8 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Eibar at Barcelona
|8:15 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Wolverhampton at Manchester Utd.
|10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Real Valladolid at Cadiz
|10:30 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Bills at Patriots
|3:15 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA: Trail Blazers at Lakers
|5 p.m.
|990-AM
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|No live play-by-play broadcasts scheduled
