5-year-old girl struck by car in Salt Lake area

A 5-year-old girl was apparently hit by a car this afternoon in the Salt Lake area and was given “advance life saving treatment,” but is in stable condition.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the girl, who was struck by the car at around 4:40 p.m., for traumatic injuries and was transported to a trauma facility.
EMS responded near the intersection of Salt Lake Boulevard and Wanaka Street.
