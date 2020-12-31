comscore Amazon gets into the podcast business | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Amazon gets into the podcast business

  • Today

NEW YORK >> Amazon is jumping into the podcast business.

The online shopping giant is buying Wondery, a 4-year-old producer of popular true crime podcasts such as “Dr. Death” and “Dirty John,” which was later turned into a TV series.

An explosion of new podcasts has led to a number of acquisitions as competing platforms try to grow their audiences and their ad revenue. The music streaming platform Spotify bought two podcast companies in 2019 and it’s added high-profile hosts to its roster, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wondery podcasts will be part of Amazon’s music streaming service, but it will still be available on other platforms as well.

“This is a pivotal moment to expand the Amazon Music offering beyond music as listener habits evolve,” Amazon said in a blog post Wednesday.

Terms of the acquisition were not released.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
U.S. bans second Malaysian palm oil giant over forced labor
Looking Back

Scroll Up