Surf warning extended for most islands

Surf 20 to 30 feet along north shores and 12 to 20 feet along west shores of Kauai County and Oahu has prompted a high surf warning, in effect through 6 a.m. today for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu.

In addition to large, breaking surf, weather officials warn of dangerous currents, shorebreak and ocean water that will occasionally sweep across portions of beaches. Entering the water is very hazardous under these conditions.

Surf for other shores remains below advisory levels — 6 to 8 feet today for east shores by this evening due to strengthening trades.

Surf on south shores remains at 1 to 3 feet through today.

Forecasters said another similar-sized, northwest swell is expected to arrive today and continue into Friday before surf decreases over the weekend.

Trades are expected to become breezy to locally windy on New Year’s Eve today through Saturday. Trades are expected to increase up to 30 mph today through the weekend.

Bands of moisture will move through the islands as trades pick up, favoring windward and mauka areas and reaching the leeward side at times. Forecasters said no significant rainfall, however, is expected during the next seven days.