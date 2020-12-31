comscore Surf warning extended for most islands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Surf warning extended for most islands

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Surf 20 to 30 feet along north shores and 12 to 20 feet along west shores of Kauai County and Oahu has prompted a high surf warning, in effect through 6 a.m. today for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu. Read more

Previous Story
Windy weather could send aerial fireworks awry on Oahu

Scroll Up