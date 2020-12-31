University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team begins preparations for 2021 return
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:14 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 2020
Hawaii men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade led the Rainbow Warriors to a 15-1 record before the 2020 season was canceled in March due to the pandemic.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree