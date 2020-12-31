comscore University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team begins preparations for 2021 return | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team begins preparations for 2021 return

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 2020 Hawaii men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade led the Rainbow Warriors to a 15-1 record before the 2020 season was canceled in March due to the pandemic.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / FEB. 2020

    Hawaii men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade led the Rainbow Warriors to a 15-1 record before the 2020 season was canceled in March due to the pandemic.

If wishes come true, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will start where it left off nine months ago. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up