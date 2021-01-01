Maui Fire Department reports 2 fireworks-related injuries, 3 fires since New Year’s Eve

The Maui Fire Department responded two fireworks-related injuries and two brush fires and a house fire since New Year’s Eve.

A 12-year-old boy in Pukalani sustained “serious injuries” to his hand, and a 25-year-old man in Kahului suffered serious groin injuries, fire officials said today.

Eight people were displaced early today after a fire destroyed a two-story home and three vehicles on Lihiliho Street in Wailuku.

The fire department responded to the incident at around 1 a.m. and extinguished it at around 4 a.m.

The extent of the damage was $225,000 to the approximately 2,400-square-foot property, $200,000 for its contents and $70,000 for the vehicles.

Volunteers from the Red Cross are assisting the eight displaced people, four of whom are children.

At around 12:30 a.m., firefighters battled a brush fire above the Lahaina Civic Center. There were no injuries or displacements and winds were at 10 to 15 mph. The size of the fire and its cause have not yet to been determined. The fire was extinguished at around 2:45 a.m.

Around 6:40 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, firefighters responded to a brush fire at Pulehu Road in Kula.

Similarly, there were no injuries or displacements and the fire was extinguished by about 8 p.m. It’s not clear how big the fire was or what caused it.

RELATED STORY: Honolulu EMS responds to 6 fireworks-related injuries during New Year’s celebrations