New Year’s Day 2021: List of what’s open and closed today on Oahu

Want to know what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, 2021? Here’s your guide for Oahu.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)
>> Federal offices
>> State offices
>> City, county offices and all satellite city halls
SCHOOLS (CLOSED)
>> Public
>> University of Hawaii
PUBLIC SERVICES (CLOSED)
>> All state libraries (see list)
>> Open markets
PUBLIC SERVICE (OPEN)
>> Municipal golf courses
FINANCIAL SERVICES (CLOSED)
>> American Savings Bank
>> Bank of Hawaii
>> Central Pacific Bank
>> First Hawaiian Bank
>> Hawaii National Bank
>> Territorial Savings Bank
>> Most savings and loans
>> Stock brokerages
ATTRACTIONS (CLOSED)
>> Arizona Memorial
>> Honolulu Botanical Gardens
>> Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center
>> Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve
>> Hawai’i State Art Museum
>> Honolulu Museum of Art
>> Lyon Arboretum
>> Hawaiian Mission Houses
>> Paradise Cove
>> Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
>> Queen Emma Summer Palace
>> Sea Life Park
>> USS Bowfin
>> USS Missouri
ATTRACTIONS (OPEN)
>> Bishop Museum
>> Dole Plantation
>> Honolulu Zoo
>> Iolani Palace
>> Polynesian Cultural Center
>> Waikiki Aquarium (special hours)
>> Waimea Valley
OTHER
>> TheBus is operating on a Sunday schedule;
>> On-street parking is free, except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and specific Waikiki streets, and metered parking lots. View the list here.;
>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones;
>> No trash pickup;
>> No mail delivery and all post office locations are closed;
>> City landfills closed.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.