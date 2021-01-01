comscore New Year’s Day 2021: List of what’s open and closed today on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New Year’s Day 2021: List of what’s open and closed today on Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2016

    Fireworks light up the sky as part of the New Year’s Eve celebration at Aloha Tower Marketplace.

Want to know what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, 2021? Here’s your guide for Oahu.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)

>> Federal offices

>> State offices

>> City, county offices and all satellite city halls

SCHOOLS (CLOSED)

>> Public

>> University of Hawaii

PUBLIC SERVICES (CLOSED)

>> All state libraries (see list)

>> Open markets

PUBLIC SERVICE (OPEN)

>> Municipal golf courses

FINANCIAL SERVICES (CLOSED)

>> American Savings Bank

>> Bank of Hawaii

>> Central Pacific Bank

>> First Hawaiian Bank

>> Hawaii National Bank

>> Territorial Savings Bank

>> Most savings and loans

>> Stock brokerages

ATTRACTIONS (CLOSED)

>> Arizona Memorial

>> Honolulu Botanical Gardens

>> Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center

>> Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve

>> Hawai’i State Art Museum

>> Honolulu Museum of Art

>> Lyon Arboretum

>> Hawaiian Mission Houses

>> Paradise Cove

>> Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

>> Queen Emma Summer Palace

>> Sea Life Park

>> USS Bowfin

>> USS Missouri

ATTRACTIONS (OPEN)

>> Bishop Museum

>> Dole Plantation

>> Honolulu Zoo

>> Iolani Palace

>> Polynesian Cultural Center

>> Waikiki Aquarium (special hours)

>> Waimea Valley

OTHER

>> TheBus is operating on a Sunday schedule;

>> On-street parking is free, except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and specific Waikiki streets, and metered parking lots. View the list here.;

>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones;

>> No trash pickup;

>> No mail delivery and all post office locations are closed;

>> City landfills closed.

