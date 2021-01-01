Trump calls Georgia Senate races ‘illegal and invalid’

ATLANTA >> President Donald Trump took to Twitter this evening to make the unfounded assertion that Georgia’s two Senate races are “illegal and invalid,” an argument that could complicate efforts to persuade his supporters to turn out for Republican candidates in the two runoff races that will determine which party controls the Senate.

The president is set to hold a rally in Dalton, Georgia, on Monday, the day before Election Day, and Georgia Republicans are hoping he will focus his comments on how crucial it is for Republicans to vote in large numbers for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, the state’s two incumbent Republican senators.

But Trump has continued to make the false claim that Georgia’s election system was rigged against him in the Nov. 3 general election.

Some Republican leaders are afraid his supporters will take the president’s argument seriously and decide voting in a “corrupt” system is not worth their time.

Some strategists and political science experts in the state have said Trump’s assault on Georgia’s voting system may be at least partly responsible for the relatively light Republican turnout in the conservative strongholds of northwest Georgia, where Dalton is, in the early voting period that ended Thursday.

More than 3 million Georgia voters participated in the early-voting period, which began Dec. 14.

The president made a specific reference to a Georgia consent decree that he said was unconstitutional.

The problems with this document, he argued further, render the two Senate races and the results of his own electoral loss invalid.

Trump’s allies have unsuccessfully argued in failed lawsuits that the consent decree was illegal because the U.S. Constitution confers the power to regulate congressional elections to state legislatures.

But the National Constitution Center, among others, notes that Supreme Court rulings allow legislatures to delegate their authority to other state officials.

Since losing the election to Joe Biden in November, Trump has directed a sustained assault on Georgia’s Republican leaders — including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — saying they have not taken seriously enough his claims of voter fraud.

At a rally for Loeffler and Perdue last month in Georgia, the president spent considerable time airing his own electoral grievances, while devoting less time to supporting the two Republican candidates.