comscore Column: Kailua Boat Ramp fixes remain complex | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Kailua Boat Ramp fixes remain complex

  • By Michele Nekota and Mark Yonamine
  • Today
  • Updated 12:10 a.m.
  • Michele Nekota

    Michele Nekota

  • Mark Yonamine

    Mark Yonamine

There is no disagreement, none whatsoever, that the Kailua Boat Ramp is long overdue for repairs. In fact, some believe that it needs to be torn down completely and a new boat ramp should be built. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Civil forfeiture and the high cost of innocence in Hawaii

Scroll Up