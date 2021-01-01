Column: Kailua Boat Ramp fixes remain complex

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is no disagreement, none whatsoever, that the Kailua Boat Ramp is long overdue for repairs. In fact, some believe that it needs to be torn down completely and a new boat ramp should be built. Read more

There is no disagreement, none whatsoever, that the Kailua Boat Ramp is long overdue for repairs. In fact, some believe that it needs to be torn down completely and a new boat ramp should be built. Now, a group of boat ramp users are rightfully frustrated, but demanding to take matters into their own hands is not the right course of action. They are asking the city to release funds for planning, design and construction for their use, and they have offered to do the job themselves.

This group is an impressive one: long-time watermen, community leaders, successful business men and women, but their experience in properly obtaining the necessary permits and constructing a facility in Hawaiian waters, is unclear. It is not as simple as handing over government funds and expecting the repairs to be done quickly.

Importantly, before any construction work can start, the following environmental and permit requirements need to be met (at minimum): an environmental assessment, a shoreline setback variance, State Historic Preservation review and approval, special management area (SMA) major permit, and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit from the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

At best, all of this will take approximately 18-24 months. A finalized design is also necessary and could likely take up to one year, though design costs are currently unknown. Add to this list, once the planning and design is completed, the construction phase must be put out for competitive bid, and is estimated to be another nine to 12 months.

Former Councilmember Ikaika Anderson added monies to the fiscal year 2021 budget, allocating $1,000 for planning, $1,000 for design, and $1.997 million for reconstruction of the Kailua Boat Ramp.

We don’t believe this is nearly enough to address the issue. In addition, boat ramps normally fall under the jurisdiction of the state of Hawaii, and this is the only boat ramp which was built by the state, but located in the city’s jurisdiction since 1962. In 1965, with no expertise in maintaining boat ramps, the city Department of Parks and Recreation reported to the City Council that the department would only be able to do minor repairs and a new ramp should be built in another location.

The city has been trying to return the boat ramp to the state since 1978. We have recognized for a long time that the boat ramp is ill placed in the city’s care.

However, releasing these funds at this time is not the answer. It would be irresponsible to do so, and create unrealistic expectations for the community. The administration and the City Council need to agree that the Kailua Boat Ramp is a priority and that a reasonable amount of funds for the planning, design and construction should be approved.

We recommend that the city provide the necessary funding for planning, design and construction but allow the state to be responsible for the reconstruction and eventually take control of the boat ramp.

The state has the expertise and experience to provide a complete design and ensure that it is constructed correctly. In the meantime, Windward boaters can use the Heeia Kea Boat Ramp. We realize is it a longer distance to travel, but it is the safer option.

Michele Nekota is outgoing director of the city Department of Parks and Recreation; Mark Yonamine is outgoing director of the city Department of Design and Construction.