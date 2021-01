Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a resident of Lanikai from the late 1960s until late 2020, I would like to mention some additional factors to include in stories on beach erosion. The military put in revetments at Bellows beach to hold the sand, which greatly reduced the sand coming around the point into Lanikai and migrating toward the beach park in summer.

When Joe Pao was building Enchanted Lake, he mined sand at the canal by Kailua Beach Park. Then, for approximately 50 years (until about five years ago) with winter rains, sand at the mouth of this canal was dug out and trucked away by the government to prevent flooding of Enchanted Lake.

These factors had a significant impact on beach erosion.

Typically, sand moved from the end of Lanikai toward the beach park in summer, and the opposite direction with the winter storms.

However, the beach improvements at Bellows and the removal of sand at the canal by the beach park were significant contributing factors to loss of beach leading to increased sea walls in Lanikai.

Roger A. Ulveling

Lanikai

Grifter Trump is failure of American democracy

It took a moment to realize that a recent writer was being serious when declaring Donald Trump deserves credit for fulfilling promises. I have to differ. Trump was never a no-nonsense, pragmatic businessman. He was and is a grifter. For four years he has threatened our allies and embraced our adversaries. He was literally laughed at when he made his bellicose speech at the United Nations. His cruelty and indifference to the plights of refugees are a stain on his character.

This man has no respect for the Constitution and often demonstrates he has no understanding of it. He is the first real failure in the great American experiment called democracy.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

Blame offensive strategy, not Tua’s ability to win

I am disappointed with the coverage of “our” Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins by the national media. Even the Miami writer implied the Dolphins should have selected the third quarterback selected (Justin Herbert) instead of Tua.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who replaced Tua in the fourth quarter when they were trailing, did very well. But Tua would have done just as well.

I believe the fault lies with the offensive coordinator who kept calling only short passes for Tua instead of calling some long passes, which Tua is as good at as anyone.

The Dolphins’ “miracle” finish last weekend was not due to the change in quarterback, but due to changing the offensive strategy.

Wait and see! Tua will become one of the all-time great quarterbacks in NFL history.

Bob Meyer

Hawaii Kai