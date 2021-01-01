comscore Editorial: Much hope for happy new year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Much hope for happy new year

  • Today
  • Updated 8:09 p.m.

A lot of us had bright visions for the new decade ushered in by 2020, before the dark reality became clear in the months that followed, so it’s important to be realistic about expectations for 2021. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Civil forfeiture and the high cost of innocence in Hawaii

Scroll Up