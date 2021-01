Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahi Pono LLC has promoted Shan Tsu­tsui to chief operating officer. Tsutsui succeeds Tim O’Laughlin, who will relocate to California. Tsutsui joined Mahi Pono in January 2018 as its senior vice president of operations. Prior to joining the company, he served as Hawaii’s lieutenant governor, a state senator representing Maui, business owner and financial adviser.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Diana M. Allen (RA) has rejoined the firm in its Diamond Head-Kahala office as an independent agent. She currently serves as a trust administrator at Estate Administrative Services. Allen first joined Coldwell Banker Realty in 2019.

