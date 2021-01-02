Hawaii reports 171 new coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide total to 21,807

Hawaii health officials today reported 171 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 21,807 cases.

The state Department of Health reported no new deaths, leaving the statewide death toll at 289.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 224 fatalities on Oahu, 45 on Hawaii island, 17 on Maui, one on Kauai, and two Hawaii residents who died on the mainland. The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said Thursday the Big Island’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 51.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll rose to nearly 350,000 today as coronavirus cases across the nation now above 20 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 92 on Oahu, 47 on Maui, 20 on the Big Island, two on Kauai, and 10 state residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said. As a result of updated information, two Maui cases were removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Thursday.

RELATED STORY: California funeral homes run out of space as COVID-19 rages

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.