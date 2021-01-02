Letters: Let’s not forget 2020, but learn from our mistakes; Man must work against man-made climate risks; Iwilei homeless project should entail work, too

Wrong!

2020 is not a year to forget as the Star-Advertiser’s main headline said (“A year to forget,” Dec. 31). It is a year to remember — and to learn from. We made many painful and tragic mistakes. If we are to grow, we must take responsibility for those mistakes and make changes so we don’t repeat them.

Sadly, though amazingly adaptable, humans don’t learn well.

Thomas Luna

McCully

Man must work against man-made climate risks

Carl Thomas subverted the meaning of “climate change” in his column (“Beware costs of Joe Biden’s climate change litmus test,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 29). He says that Joe Biden’s Cabinet selections can’t change the climate because, so far, government has been unable to prevent natural disasters such as hurricanes or COVID-19. Climate change is man-made, not a natural phenomenon — one that is worsening, so humankind must try to ameliorate it.

Unfortunately, Mr. Thomas in closing implies that a laissez-faire attitude will suffice.

Herb Kobayashi

Makiki

Iwilei homeless project should entail work, too

The being-built Iwilei building for the homeless is a shocker — a “Resource Center” and permanent housing — as is the nearby Punawai Rest Stop apartments and the mini homes at Nimitz Highway and Middle Street.

It’s foolhardy to build nice studio apartments for our homeless (not low-income folks), who are in many respects, often “undeserving.” I hope these residents are put to work — painting over graffiti, pulling weeds, etc. I say, “barracks ‘em!” like many veterans are familiar with, being housed in canvas tents, which are ideal in Hawaii’s mild climate.

Surely there are Army surplus tents and unused barracks, and surely former President Barack Obama can kokua on this, if we ask him.

Alan Matsuda

Kalama Valley

Mauna Kea is spot for DHHL, OHA hotel-casino

With casinos on our minds, perhaps the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands can join forces with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and build a resort hotel and casino on the remote slopes of Mauna Kea. With nature’s best panoramic views and cool breezes, this can be enjoyed in the summer, with skiing and other winter recreations during winter. Wouldn’t it be wonderful!

In addition to this win-win situation, let the Thirty Meter Telescope be built.

Elmer Shiraishi

Pearl City