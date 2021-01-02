Planning starts again for stalled rebuilding of Naval Air Station Barbers Point memorial
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 2:25 a.m.
COURTESY ADAM TOWNLEY-WREN P3 ORION
A backlash from the military community followed the removal of the Naval Air Station Barbers Point memorial in 2018. AMVETS Hawaii is now trying to rebuild the pole-mounted scale-model P-3 Orion aircraft that was surrounded by a moss rock wall.