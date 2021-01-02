comscore Planning starts again for stalled rebuilding of Naval Air Station Barbers Point memorial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Planning starts again for stalled rebuilding of Naval Air Station Barbers Point memorial

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:25 a.m.
  • COURTESY ADAM TOWNLEY-WREN P3 ORION A backlash from the military community followed the removal of the Naval Air Station Barbers Point memorial in 2018. AMVETS Hawaii is now trying to rebuild the pole-mounted scale-model P-3 Orion aircraft that was surrounded by a moss rock wall.

Following the surprise removal of a Naval Air Station Barbers Point memorial in 2018 and a couple of failed efforts to relocate it, AMVETS Hawaii is again trying to rebuild the pole-mounted scale model P-3 Orion aircraft surrounded by a moss rock wall. Read more

