Good Neighbor Fund donations near $150,000 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Good Neighbor Fund donations near $150,000

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 pm
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Susan Furuta, president and chief executive officer of Helping Hands Hawaii, left, and Kristine Garabiles, program manager of Helping Hands Hawaii, are pictured in the warehouse on Nov. 20.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Good Neighbor Fund helps support Adopt A Family, which provides assistance to those who are facing some kind of struggle, whether it be with finances, health, employment or otherwise. Here is a list of donors and the amount they contributed:

WEEK ENDING JAN. 3

Name Amount

Padosi Foundation $2,500

Melfried Olson $1,000

Thank you Jesus! $1,000

Gail U. Seguancia $600

In honor of Mark Lierman $600

In memory of George & Lynn Abe, Kailua $555

Christine S. Jackson $500

In honor & memory of Wing Yee & Sam Moi Wee $500

In loving memory of Muhardini Goldstein $500

Nolan Kawano $500

Russell Kato $500

Stacy K. Evensen $500

Vance Cambra $500

Alicia M. Signaigo $400

Anne Y. Furuuchi $300

D. Charles Hill $250

In memory of Great-Grandma D. S. Nakata $250

In memory of Harry & Kealii TAM $250

Janice R. K. Kakazu $250

John & Kim Holzman $250

Carl Reber $200

David D. Hallstein $200

Howard T. Okimoto $200

In loving memory of Gabriel Jr. & Marcos Garduque $200

In loving memory of Taba A. and Neil L. $200

In memory of George and Betty Yee $200

In memory of Harriet C. Kam $200

In memory of Melvin D. Kalahiki $200

Iris Ha $200

Myrone & Carol Murakami $200

Teresa Ann Sarno $200

William T.T. Kemp III $200

Erica V.L. Arikawa $160

Clint Kasaoka Ohana $150

Donna Hayashida $150

In memory of Anne, Vince, Vivian & Harry $150

Laurie Brooks $150

Linda Y. Uchima $150

Martha P. Hernandez $150

Lenora Y. Oda $110

John Tokunaga $104

Alan T. Okamoto $100

B.R. Burns & L. Burns $100

Baeyin’s teacher @ Ewa Elem. $100

Barry M. Kuramoto $100

Betty J. Goodwin $100

Carmelita Paracuelles $100

Charles Harris $100

Charlotte C. Higa $100

Clifford A. Lum $100

Clifford T. Fujii $100

D.S. Yoshioka $100

Eleanor Y. Goto $100

Elizabeth B. Camara $100

Ellen A. Nishimura $100

Elyne S. Hiyane $100

Gayle Y. Isemoto $100

Gilbert M. Horita $100

In honor of Rev. Nicholas Kolivas $100

In honor of the Wallace Family $100

In honor of the Won Family $100

In loving memories of Tony and Princess $100

In loving memory of Jeffrey Richardson $100

In loving memory of Mel McKeague $100

In memory of Aiko Takara $100

In memory of Angel & Mercedes Mata $100

In memory of Balbino & Antonia Gamatero $100

In memory of Bea & Kazuo $100

In memory of Dr. Paul S. Hoe $100

In memory of John & Dorothy Kalamau $100

In memory of Kenneth, Doris & Aaron $100

In memory of Sung Ho Lai $100

Jade T. Dung $100

Janet M. Henderson $100

John I. Kotake DDS $100

Kokea Construction & Consultants, Inc. $100

Lance & Cheryl Tsutsuse $100

Mark H. Murakami $100

Matthew Chikasuye $100

Nonna Weathers $100

Paul M. Kaneshiro $100

Richard Berry $100

Ron & Ku’ulei Mata $100

Sadie O. Mukawa $100

Sybil & Jenny $100

Wayne K. Arakaki $100

Charlene H. Kobayashi $50

Charles J. Pignataro $50

Charles S. Tamabayashi $50

Christopher & Micah Nakagawa $50

George Deconte II $50

Gloria Y. H. Young $50

In memory of Jack M. Rolls, Jr. $50

In memory of Patricia Blackman $50

In memory of Ricardo F. Mata $50

Leslie Kikuta $50

Lillian M. Kaneshiro $50

Nancy Matsuda $50

Naomi B. Clark $50

Sheila L. Chena $50

Tu Long Lac $50

Dane and Dacee Tsue $40

Nathan Paracuelles $40

Kyden, Keaton, Keegan, Kela and Koby $35

BJ, Yoshi & Toki Niino $30

In honor of Kaulana and Megan $30

In memory of Sandra N. Tangonan $30

Josephine L. Tanaka $25

Avril Lawrence $20

Eric Ching $20

Josh $20

Kenneth K. Asato $20

Loanna C. Haae $20

Lovena Hanada $20

Michael Wagner $20

Rubin Copper $20

William Sherry $20

Tatsunori Honma $14.89

Kathleen Dehart $5

Anonymous $6,659

Weekly Total: $27,717.89

By Request recipe donations: $450

Last week’s total: $121,820.49

Grand total: $149,988.38

