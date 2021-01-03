Good Neighbor Fund donations near $150,000

The Good Neighbor Fund helps support Adopt A Family, which provides assistance to those who are facing some kind of struggle, whether it be with finances, health, employment or otherwise. Here is a list of donors and the amount they contributed:

WEEK ENDING JAN. 3

Name Amount

Padosi Foundation $2,500

Melfried Olson $1,000

Thank you Jesus! $1,000

Gail U. Seguancia $600

In honor of Mark Lierman $600

In memory of George & Lynn Abe, Kailua $555

Christine S. Jackson $500

In honor & memory of Wing Yee & Sam Moi Wee $500

In loving memory of Muhardini Goldstein $500

Nolan Kawano $500

Russell Kato $500

Stacy K. Evensen $500

Vance Cambra $500

Alicia M. Signaigo $400

Anne Y. Furuuchi $300

D. Charles Hill $250

In memory of Great-Grandma D. S. Nakata $250

In memory of Harry & Kealii TAM $250

Janice R. K. Kakazu $250

John & Kim Holzman $250

Carl Reber $200

David D. Hallstein $200

Howard T. Okimoto $200

In loving memory of Gabriel Jr. & Marcos Garduque $200

In loving memory of Taba A. and Neil L. $200

In memory of George and Betty Yee $200

In memory of Harriet C. Kam $200

In memory of Melvin D. Kalahiki $200

Iris Ha $200

Myrone & Carol Murakami $200

Teresa Ann Sarno $200

William T.T. Kemp III $200

Erica V.L. Arikawa $160

Clint Kasaoka Ohana $150

Donna Hayashida $150

In memory of Anne, Vince, Vivian & Harry $150

Laurie Brooks $150

Linda Y. Uchima $150

Martha P. Hernandez $150

Lenora Y. Oda $110

John Tokunaga $104

Alan T. Okamoto $100

B.R. Burns & L. Burns $100

Baeyin’s teacher @ Ewa Elem. $100

Barry M. Kuramoto $100

Betty J. Goodwin $100

Carmelita Paracuelles $100

Charles Harris $100

Charlotte C. Higa $100

Clifford A. Lum $100

Clifford T. Fujii $100

D.S. Yoshioka $100

Eleanor Y. Goto $100

Elizabeth B. Camara $100

Ellen A. Nishimura $100

Elyne S. Hiyane $100

Gayle Y. Isemoto $100

Gilbert M. Horita $100

In honor of Rev. Nicholas Kolivas $100

In honor of the Wallace Family $100

In honor of the Won Family $100

In loving memories of Tony and Princess $100

In loving memory of Jeffrey Richardson $100

In loving memory of Mel McKeague $100

In memory of Aiko Takara $100

In memory of Angel & Mercedes Mata $100

In memory of Balbino & Antonia Gamatero $100

In memory of Bea & Kazuo $100

In memory of Dr. Paul S. Hoe $100

In memory of John & Dorothy Kalamau $100

In memory of Kenneth, Doris & Aaron $100

In memory of Sung Ho Lai $100

Jade T. Dung $100

Janet M. Henderson $100

John I. Kotake DDS $100

Kokea Construction & Consultants, Inc. $100

Lance & Cheryl Tsutsuse $100

Mark H. Murakami $100

Matthew Chikasuye $100

Nonna Weathers $100

Paul M. Kaneshiro $100

Richard Berry $100

Ron & Ku’ulei Mata $100

Sadie O. Mukawa $100

Sybil & Jenny $100

Wayne K. Arakaki $100

Charlene H. Kobayashi $50

Charles J. Pignataro $50

Charles S. Tamabayashi $50

Christopher & Micah Nakagawa $50

George Deconte II $50

Gloria Y. H. Young $50

In memory of Jack M. Rolls, Jr. $50

In memory of Patricia Blackman $50

In memory of Ricardo F. Mata $50

Leslie Kikuta $50

Lillian M. Kaneshiro $50

Nancy Matsuda $50

Naomi B. Clark $50

Sheila L. Chena $50

Tu Long Lac $50

Dane and Dacee Tsue $40

Nathan Paracuelles $40

Kyden, Keaton, Keegan, Kela and Koby $35

BJ, Yoshi & Toki Niino $30

In honor of Kaulana and Megan $30

In memory of Sandra N. Tangonan $30

Josephine L. Tanaka $25

Avril Lawrence $20

Eric Ching $20

Josh $20

Kenneth K. Asato $20

Loanna C. Haae $20

Lovena Hanada $20

Michael Wagner $20

Rubin Copper $20

William Sherry $20

Tatsunori Honma $14.89

Kathleen Dehart $5

Anonymous $6,659

Weekly Total: $27,717.89

By Request recipe donations: $450

Last week’s total: $121,820.49

Grand total: $149,988.38