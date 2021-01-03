Good Neighbor Fund donations near $150,000

The Good Neighbor Fund helps support Adopt A Family, which provides assistance to those who are facing some kind of struggle, whether it be with finances, health, employment or otherwise. Here is a list of donors and the amount they contributed:
WEEK ENDING JAN. 3
Name Amount
Padosi Foundation $2,500
Melfried Olson $1,000
Thank you Jesus! $1,000
Gail U. Seguancia $600
In honor of Mark Lierman $600
In memory of George & Lynn Abe, Kailua $555
Christine S. Jackson $500
In honor & memory of Wing Yee & Sam Moi Wee $500
In loving memory of Muhardini Goldstein $500
Nolan Kawano $500
Russell Kato $500
Stacy K. Evensen $500
Vance Cambra $500
Alicia M. Signaigo $400
Anne Y. Furuuchi $300
D. Charles Hill $250
In memory of Great-Grandma D. S. Nakata $250
In memory of Harry & Kealii TAM $250
Janice R. K. Kakazu $250
John & Kim Holzman $250
Carl Reber $200
David D. Hallstein $200
Howard T. Okimoto $200
In loving memory of Gabriel Jr. & Marcos Garduque $200
In loving memory of Taba A. and Neil L. $200
In memory of George and Betty Yee $200
In memory of Harriet C. Kam $200
In memory of Melvin D. Kalahiki $200
Iris Ha $200
Myrone & Carol Murakami $200
Teresa Ann Sarno $200
William T.T. Kemp III $200
Erica V.L. Arikawa $160
Clint Kasaoka Ohana $150
Donna Hayashida $150
In memory of Anne, Vince, Vivian & Harry $150
Laurie Brooks $150
Linda Y. Uchima $150
Martha P. Hernandez $150
Lenora Y. Oda $110
John Tokunaga $104
Alan T. Okamoto $100
B.R. Burns & L. Burns $100
Baeyin’s teacher @ Ewa Elem. $100
Barry M. Kuramoto $100
Betty J. Goodwin $100
Carmelita Paracuelles $100
Charles Harris $100
Charlotte C. Higa $100
Clifford A. Lum $100
Clifford T. Fujii $100
D.S. Yoshioka $100
Eleanor Y. Goto $100
Elizabeth B. Camara $100
Ellen A. Nishimura $100
Elyne S. Hiyane $100
Gayle Y. Isemoto $100
Gilbert M. Horita $100
In honor of Rev. Nicholas Kolivas $100
In honor of the Wallace Family $100
In honor of the Won Family $100
In loving memories of Tony and Princess $100
In loving memory of Jeffrey Richardson $100
In loving memory of Mel McKeague $100
In memory of Aiko Takara $100
In memory of Angel & Mercedes Mata $100
In memory of Balbino & Antonia Gamatero $100
In memory of Bea & Kazuo $100
In memory of Dr. Paul S. Hoe $100
In memory of John & Dorothy Kalamau $100
In memory of Kenneth, Doris & Aaron $100
In memory of Sung Ho Lai $100
Jade T. Dung $100
Janet M. Henderson $100
John I. Kotake DDS $100
Kokea Construction & Consultants, Inc. $100
Lance & Cheryl Tsutsuse $100
Mark H. Murakami $100
Matthew Chikasuye $100
Nonna Weathers $100
Paul M. Kaneshiro $100
Richard Berry $100
Ron & Ku’ulei Mata $100
Sadie O. Mukawa $100
Sybil & Jenny $100
Wayne K. Arakaki $100
Charlene H. Kobayashi $50
Charles J. Pignataro $50
Charles S. Tamabayashi $50
Christopher & Micah Nakagawa $50
George Deconte II $50
Gloria Y. H. Young $50
In memory of Jack M. Rolls, Jr. $50
In memory of Patricia Blackman $50
In memory of Ricardo F. Mata $50
Leslie Kikuta $50
Lillian M. Kaneshiro $50
Nancy Matsuda $50
Naomi B. Clark $50
Sheila L. Chena $50
Tu Long Lac $50
Dane and Dacee Tsue $40
Nathan Paracuelles $40
Kyden, Keaton, Keegan, Kela and Koby $35
BJ, Yoshi & Toki Niino $30
In honor of Kaulana and Megan $30
In memory of Sandra N. Tangonan $30
Josephine L. Tanaka $25
Avril Lawrence $20
Eric Ching $20
Josh $20
Kenneth K. Asato $20
Loanna C. Haae $20
Lovena Hanada $20
Michael Wagner $20
Rubin Copper $20
William Sherry $20
Tatsunori Honma $14.89
Kathleen Dehart $5
Anonymous $6,659
Weekly Total: $27,717.89
By Request recipe donations: $450
Last week’s total: $121,820.49
Grand total: $149,988.38