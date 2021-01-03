comscore First shark incident of 2021 occurs off Waikoloa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
First shark incident of 2021 occurs off Waikoloa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.
  • COURTESY GOOGLE MAPS A 68-year-old woman suffered a serious leg injury when she was bitten by shark while swimming offshore of Waikoloa this morning, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

Hawaii’s first shark attack of the year occurred Saturday when a 68-year-old woman suffered a serious leg injury while swimming off Waikoloa, the Hawaii County Fire Department said. Read more

