First shark incident of 2021 occurs off Waikoloa
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:08 a.m.
-
COURTESY GOOGLE MAPS
A 68-year-old woman suffered a serious leg injury when she was bitten by shark while swimming offshore of Waikoloa this morning, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.
