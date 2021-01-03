OIA, HHSAA cancel winter sports seasons
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Pearl City’s Saige Kalani (9) heads the ball against Aiea’s Sydney Boyd (22) during the OIA championship match on Jan. 19, 2019.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree