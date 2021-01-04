NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Marcus Kemp, Dolphins wide receiver: Got onto the field for his new team but did not compile any statistics. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Dolphins wide receiver: Got onto the field for his new team but did not compile any statistics. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted four times for a 43.3 average with a long of 53. He also handled kickoffs, with two touchbacks, and served as holder on extra points. Earlier in the week, Sanchez was awarded the team’s Ed Block Courage award.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker: Started and was in on 11 tackles, eight of them solo, while forcing two fumbles. He has had double-digit tackles only twice in his career, both times against the Vikings.

KAHUKU

>> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Was inactive and hasn’t taken a snap since Nov. 1.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Made his first career start and collected three tackles and hit the quarterback once before leaving the game with an injury.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dolphins linebacker: Was inactive against the Bills and did not make the trip due to an illness that was not COVID-19 related.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive lineman: Started at right defensive end and sacked Matthew Stafford just before halftime for the first solo sack of his career.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Played right guard and had a touchdown- saving tackle of Henry Ruggs on a fieldgoal return.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started and had two sacks, three solo tackles and an assist. He also hit the quarterback twice and batted down a pass.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made all four of his field-goal attempts, including a 51-yarder to tie the game with 18 seconds remaining, and all three of his extra-point tries.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end: Had three tackles, one solo, and a pass defended.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard for a line that gave up three sacks and earned a 4.1 average on running plays.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Was active but did not play.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 361 yards and a touchdown but three interceptions.