High surf advisory for north, west shores remains in effect as more northwest swells loom

The high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Hawaii’s smaller isles continues through 6 p.m. today, but more northwest swells are on the way.

The National Weather Service said surf along north and west shores are expected to remain at or around advisory-levels through the week and potentially into the weekend as a series of large, overlapping, northwest swells move through.

Surf may reach warning levels with another swell Wednesday night through Thursday, forecasters said.

Surf for other shores remains stable, at 0 to 2 feet for south shores, and 2 to 4 feet for east shores, today through Wednesday.

Moderate trades, meanwhile, are expected to last through Thursday, with showers favoring the windward side during night and morning hours.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny for most areas, with isolated afternoon showers and highs from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with lows from 69 to 74 degrees.

Forecasters warn of haze through the day for Hawaii island due to the eruption at Halemaumau Crater, where the west vent continues to add lava to the lava lake, which measured about 626 feet deep Monday evening.

Trades will remain at 15 to 20 mph today and tonight through Thursday, but weaken on Friday.

The first record temperature of 2021 was set in Honolulu on Monday, with a high of 85 degrees matching the previous record high for that day set in 1987, 1996, and 1998.

A small craft advisory has been issued for all waters from northwest of Kauai to windward Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Wednesday.