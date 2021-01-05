comscore Off the News: New sunscreen ban aims to help reefs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: New sunscreen ban aims to help reefs

  Today
  • Updated 6:31 p.m.

Kudos to Friends of Hanauma Bay for nudging Hawaii toward the now-in-effect ban on sale of over-the-counter sunscreens containing aquatic and reef-toxic oxybenzone and octinoxate. Read more

Off the News: River of Life support flowing into Iwilei

